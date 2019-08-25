BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho's 'Over 60 & Getting Fit' classes in the Mini-Cassia area will start September 9 for the Rupert location and September 10 for the Burley location.
Classes for Rupert will be held in the Civic Gym on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 9:50 am. and are taught by Alice Schenk. Burley classes are held at the C.S.I. Gym and meet Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 11-11:40 a.m. Burley classes are taught by Roanne Gilette.
You can pre-register for class by stopping by the CSI office or you can register on site. There is no fee for students who are over 60. For more information call CSI at 208-678-1400.
