OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council is accepting orders for 2019 season passes. They are $24 apiece and are great for gift-giving. Call 208-677-ARTS/2787 to purchase season passes for great entertainment.

OVAC appreciates the support of the Magic Valley.

