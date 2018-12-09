OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council is accepting orders for 2019 season passes. They are $24 apiece and are great for gift-giving. Call 208-677-ARTS/2787 to purchase season passes for great entertainment.
OVAC appreciates the support of the Magic Valley.
