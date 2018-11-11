OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council has announced the Christmas Around the World Concert directed by Janna Exon. Guest director will be Bonnie Bair. The OVAC Christmas Choir will perform music from around the world including the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 3 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue in Oakley, and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at The Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont in Rupert.
This choir has over 50 voices from the surrounding area. The concerts are free and reservations are not needed.
