OVAC names cast of upcoming comedy

OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council has announced the cast of the comedy “Let’s Murder Marsha.”

The production will be directed by John Paskett. Tom Nilsen (Tobias), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/Assistant Director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/Assistant Director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette), and Brad Phillips (Ben) are the cast in this hilarious comedy.

The production will be March 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. at Historic Howells Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave. in Oakley.

Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208-677-2787 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations are recommended.

This comedy takes place in Manhattan with an interesting set of characters: a Wall-Street broker, his wife, a friend/neighbor, a lady with a secret, the Gilmore’s maid, Marsha’s mother, and Bianca’s boyfriend.