OVAC names cast of upcoming comedy

OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council has announced the cast of the comedy “Let’s Murder Marsha.”
The production will be directed by John Paskett. Tom Nilsen (Tobias), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/Assistant Director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/Assistant Director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette), and Brad Phillips (Ben) are the cast in this hilarious comedy.
The production will be March 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. at Historic Howells Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave. in Oakley.
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208-677-2787 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations are recommended.
This comedy takes place in Manhattan with an interesting set of characters: a Wall-Street broker, his wife, a friend/neighbor, a lady with a secret, the Gilmore’s maid, Marsha’s mother, and Bianca’s boyfriend.
A happy housewife named Marsha, hopelessly addicted to reading murder mysteries, overhears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise with an interior decorator. To her ears, it sounds like they are planning to murder her. With the assistance of her next-door neighbor, she tries to turn the tables on them. When her own mother shows up for her birthday a day early, Marsha thinks she is in on the diabolical scheme.
When her maid’s date, a policeman, shows up to take the maid out, Marsha thinks he is on to her poisoning attempt. Just when you would think all this would be cleared up, Marsha’s intended victims discover what she has supposed, and decide to teach her a lesson by actually pretending to be murderers.
The show is for all ages.