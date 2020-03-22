OVAC looks to reschedule 'Marsha'
OVAC looks to reschedule 'Marsha'

Howells Opera House

Howells Opera House

 Laurie Welch

OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council postponed several performances of “Let’s Murder Marsha” because of the coronavirus concerns. An effort was made to contact all who had reserved tickets for the March 13 through March 21 performances.

The council hopes to reschedule the remaining six performances in April contingent on the coronavirus status. The cast hopes to return to make you laugh. Call 208-677-ARTS/2787 beginning April 1 for an update.

OVAC thanks supporters for their understanding during this unique situation.

