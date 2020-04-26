OVAC awards memorial scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLEY — Oakley High School seniors Hayden Gorringe and Darby Koziol have been awarded the 2020 Johnson Memorial Scholarship by the Oakley Valley Arts Council.

Gorringe will use the $250 scholarship to further his education after serving a church mission. He has been involved in many OVAC productions, KFAC productions, and helped with activities at the Wilson Theatre. Gorringe has been in Showstoppers, other performing groups, band, choir, Bel Cantos, and productions in elementary school.

Koziol will use the $250 scholarship to further her education at the College of Southern Idaho this fall studying music performance and theater. She has been in many OVAC productions, KFAC productions, and other productions around the community. Koziol has also been in choir, band, Bel Cantos, and she placed in the top contenders three years in a row at state solo and ensemble.

This scholarship is in memory of Aaron and Gloria Johnson, who were killed in an automobile accident. The Johnsons enjoyed the arts and were actively involved with Oakley Valley Arts Council.

Oakley Valley Arts Council appreciates the scholarship winners for the contributions to the arts they have given and encourages them to continue to share they talents in their future endeavors.

