OAKLEY – The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold auditions for the play Christmas Schooner on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at Howells Opera House in Oakley.
Those 11 and older are invited to audition for the youth parts and those 20 and above are invited to audition for the adult parts. Please be prepared to sing a short musical number with your own accompaniment (accompanist, CD, etc.). You will be asked to read from a provided script.
“The Christmas Schooner” tells the story of one immigrant family. It celebrates their pioneering spirit, their ebullient joy in living every day to the fullest, their courage, their commitment to family, faith, and the belief that “our blessings aren’t ours to keep, they’re meant to be passed along.” The score of “Schooner” has been praised by critics as “richly melodic,” “haunting,” “charming,” “folk-like” and “exquisite.”
