OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council proudly announces the cast for the March production of “Greater Tuna.” The play will be directed by Dee Pace. The cast consists of Wendell Wells and Denny Davis.
What do Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Blye, and Rev. Spikes have in common? In this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores, they are all among the upstanding citizens of Tuna, Texas.
The long-running Off-Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour de farce of quick change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, 20 characters, and a barrel of laughs.
Greater Tuna was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. One year after its premiere, Greater Tuna opened Off Broadway, ran for over a year, and went on to tour major theaters all over America and spots overseas for the next 30-some years, becoming one of the most produced plays in American theatre history.
The production will be at Howells Opera House in Oakley on March 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 9 at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale on Feb. 7 to 2019 season pass holders and members, and to the general public on Feb. 14.
Tickets are $10.00 and reservations are recommended. 2019 season passes are available for $24.
Call 208-677-ARTS/2787 Monday-Saturday (9:00 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.