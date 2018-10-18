OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council has announced the cast of “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett.
The cast consists of Alan Nelson, Angela Williams, Nolan Jenks, Bryce Wardle, Denny Davis, Eric Wardle, Dave Jones, Cindy Jones, Jennifer Cook, Cody Gouchnor, Ammon Jenks, Colleen Wood, Theresa Jenks, Natalie Wardle, Rowan Jenks, Olivia Baker, Addie Ricks and Kylie Ricks.
The Christmas Schooner tells the story of an immigrant family and is based on a true story. It celebrates their pioneering spirit, their ebullient joy in living every day to the fullest, their courage, their commitment to family, faith, and the belief that “our blessings aren’t ours to keep, they’re meant to be passed along.” The score of “Schooner” has been praised by critics as “richly melodic,” “haunting,” “charming,” “folk-like” and “exquisite.”
You will laugh and you may cry. The director selected this show because of the message it sends. A great way to start the season and return home with that good feeling. The production will be November 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and November 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue, Oakley. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Call 208-677-ARTS/2787 Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
