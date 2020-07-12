Organizers of Buhl Fun Run pass the torch

BUHL — After 38 years, a two Idaho brothers — duplicate twins — have organized the annual Buhl Fun Run. Now it is time to pass the torch.
Armand and Norman Eckert have seen the event, which takes part in conjunction with the city’s July 4 Sagebrush Days activities, grow and runners speed through the course in faster times.
It’s a popular, family friendly event. Even with this year’s coronavirus concerns, about 280 showed up to do the 5K or 10K runs, or the 5K walk.
Participants get some exercise, pick up a door prize or two, and are perhaps recognized for a top time. Proceeds go toward the Buhl High School Key Club which has put the money to good use in bettering the community, including student scholarships. Key Club members have been counted as some of the main volunteers to help make the event a success each year.
Armand admits that there is some sadness in backing away from the event. “The year we turned 70, Norman and I have said that would be our last year of organizing and putting on the event. Well, that was this year,” Armand explained.
The fun run/walk won’t be going away. Steve Kaatz with the Kiwanis Club has assisted with the event for a number of years and will be taking over, “so we leave it in good hands,” Armand said.
Armand said organizers of the fun run strive to make the event special.
“What’s unique about the Buhl Fun Run is we have solicited many Buhl and Magic Valley businesses for door prizes to hand out to all participants each year and this year was no exception. We make sure everyone gets a door prize if not two,” he said.
Armand said he appreciated the support from the community and local runners. “We do have a group of runners from Twin Falls and the Magic Valley called Team Weenie who participate in events all over the area and they have supported us for many years,” he said.
Buhl Fun Run results
5K run
Mens
Overall: 1. Daniel Butler, 17:57; 2. C. Hutchinson, 19:00; 3. Josh Loveless, 19:01.
Age category: 1-9, Conrad Jerke 36:13; 10-19, Adam Atkinson 20:12; 20-29, Kyle Loveless 21:19; 30-39, C. Neider, 19:06; 40-49, Ryan Needeer 29:48; 50-59, Glenn Robinette 24:59; 60-69, Gary Davis 41:05; 70-99, R. Bunderson 26:11.
Womens
Overall: 1. Alyse Douglas, 20:51; 2. Madison Pedrow, 21:50; 3. K. Weeden, 22:16.
Age category: 1-9, Courtney Gentert 36:00; 10-19, Megan McClure 22:26; 20-29, Emile Jardine 24:43; 30-39, Lacey Smith 25:36; 40-49, Gail Richardson 25:00; 50-59, Sandra Burch 22:49; 60-69, J. Carter, 32:42.
10K run
Mens
Overall: 1. Craig Allen, 36:52; J. Postma, 41:28; N. Lundgren, 43:21
Age category: 20-29, Lundgren 45:40; 30-39, Nick Ihde 55:01; 50-59, Tusim Baker 50:31; 60-69, Brad Joncrest 45:38; 70-99 Bill Greene 1:03:22.
Womens
Overall: 1. Grandjeen 43:45; 2. Allison Hale, 47:11; 3. Amanda Baker, 50:14.
Age category: 10-19, Rebekah Dureen 51:03; 20-29, A. Kestler 1:00:17; 30-39, B. Gregg 1:04:52; 40-49, Traci Jackson 1:04:51; 50-59, L. Douglas 1:02:54; 60-69, Jill McCashin 1:08:54.
5K Walk
Mens
Overall: 1. Bob Pearson, 39:41; 2. Terry Gartner, 44:30; 3. Reese Marshall.
Age category: 1-9, J. Jadwin 51:50; 20-29, M. Jardine 56:37; 30-39, A. Hanley 53:32; 40-49, W. Cook 53:19; 50-59, G. Blenderman 52:01; 60-69, K. Moon 47:08; 70-99, Ray Griffin 1:07:30.
Womens
Overall: 1. Claira Cook, 35:30; 2. Wendy French, 41:41; 3. Andersen, 42:17.
Age category: 1-9, N. Jadwin 51:48; 10-19, H. Jacobson 51:23; 20-29, M. Pato 53:32; 30-39, Emily Harmon 49:25; 40-49, Gwen Moulton 42:52; 50-59, Paulette Eisner 49:49; 60-69, L Marshall 47:58; 70-99, Peggy Jardine 56:52.
