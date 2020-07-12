Organizers of Buhl Fun Run pass the torch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — After 38 years, a two Idaho brothers — duplicate twins — have organized the annual Buhl Fun Run. Now it is time to pass the torch.

Armand and Norman Eckert have seen the event, which takes part in conjunction with the city’s July 4 Sagebrush Days activities, grow and runners speed through the course in faster times.

It’s a popular, family friendly event. Even with this year’s coronavirus concerns, about 280 showed up to do the 5K or 10K runs, or the 5K walk.

Participants get some exercise, pick up a door prize or two, and are perhaps recognized for a top time. Proceeds go toward the Buhl High School Key Club which has put the money to good use in bettering the community, including student scholarships. Key Club members have been counted as some of the main volunteers to help make the event a success each year.

Armand admits that there is some sadness in backing away from the event. “The year we turned 70, Norman and I have said that would be our last year of organizing and putting on the event. Well, that was this year,” Armand explained.

The fun run/walk won’t be going away. Steve Kaatz with the Kiwanis Club has assisted with the event for a number of years and will be taking over, “so we leave it in good hands,” Armand said.