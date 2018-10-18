PAUL – Friends and family are invited to an open house to recognize the 90th birthday of Leo Moore.
The open house will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at 508 W. Clark Street, Paul.
Hosted by Linda, Tris and Shelly. Please no gifts.
PAUL – Friends and family are invited to an open house to recognize the 90th birthday of Leo Moore.
The open house will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at 508 W. Clark Street, Paul.
Hosted by Linda, Tris and Shelly. Please no gifts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.