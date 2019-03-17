Try 3 months for $3
Dayleys

Bob and Jo Dayley

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY —The family of Bob and Jo Dayley would like to invite all family and friends to the 80-60-80 Celebration. Jo Dayley turned 80 on October 11, 2018 and Bob Dayley turns 80 on March 28. Their 60th anniversary is March 25. Please come share memories and celebrate with us at an open house in their honor from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Springdale Church, 196 S 450 E, Burley.

