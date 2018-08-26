Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT – Dale G. Child will be honored at an open house Aug. 31 to celebrate his 90th birthday. The “munch and mingle” event will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 205 North 200 East, Rupert.

Friends are welcome to come celebrate with his family.

