STILLWATER, Okla. — Raleigh McKenna Bell of Filer was named to the dean’s honor roll for the 2019 spring semester at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

Students were eligible for the dean’s honor roll for having a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

