OATS Family Center

Gloria Wells reads posters made by other clients at the OATS Family Center in Heyburn in January 2017..

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

HEYBURN — OATS Family Center will hold an open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 911 South Highway 30 in Heyburn.

The nonprofit center has been serving the Mini-Cassia area for more than 12 years and provides counseling with a variety of services for those in need.

The public is invited to come and learn about the center. Snacks will be served.

Information: Sally Hall, 208-670-3116 or shall@oatsfamilycenter.org.

