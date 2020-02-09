HEYBURN — OATS Family Center will hold an open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 911 South Highway 30 in Heyburn.
The nonprofit center has been serving the Mini-Cassia area for more than 12 years and provides counseling with a variety of services for those in need.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The public is invited to come and learn about the center. Snacks will be served.
Information: Sally Hall, 208-670-3116 or shall@oatsfamilycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.