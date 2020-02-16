OAKLEY — Jared Mitton began his new role as fire chief of the Oakley Fire Department in January.
He replaces Harlo Clark, who retired after 30 years. Mitton joined the fire department in September of 2009. Soon after completing his apprenticeship, he was appointed as lieutenant and has served in that capacity until now.
Mitton received the Oakley Firefighter of the Year Award in 2011 and 2013 and has been an active and dedicated firefighter, Clark said.
You have free articles remaining.
He is also the public works director for Oakley. During the last four years, he directed a major remodeling project of the City of Oakley office complex, which includes a large convention area which will be leased for public events.
Mitton and his wife, Ann, are parents of three children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.