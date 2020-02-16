{{featured_button_text}}
OAKLEY — Jared Mitton began his new role as fire chief of the Oakley Fire Department in January.

He replaces Harlo Clark, who retired after 30 years. Mitton joined the fire department in September of 2009. Soon after completing his apprenticeship, he was appointed as lieutenant and has served in that capacity until now.

Mitton received the Oakley Firefighter of the Year Award in 2011 and 2013 and has been an active and dedicated firefighter, Clark said.

He is also the public works director for Oakley. During the last four years, he directed a major remodeling project of the City of Oakley office complex, which includes a large convention area which will be leased for public events.

Mitton and his wife, Ann, are parents of three children.

