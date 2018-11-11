BURLEY — The traditional holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.
The ballet is being produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. This will be the 30th performance of this holiday favorite. Also appearing will be professional ballet dancers in the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
You may call 208-678-4117 for reservations. General admission is $12 with senior citizen (age 65 and older) tickets for $10. Reserved Patron of the Arts seating is available for $18 and $16. Patrons will have the best seating in the house and also their name in the program as a Patron of “The Nutcracker.” Tickets are also available at the door.
All proceeds go towards scholarships for the arts and back into the production for scenery and costumes.
