BOISE – The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) is designed to restore, protect, and enhance wetlands on eligible land; protect the agricultural viability and related conservation values of eligible land by limiting nonagricultural uses of that land; and protect grazing uses and related conservation values by restoring and conserving eligible land. ACEP is comprised of two components – Agriculture Land Easements (ALE) and Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE).
Application are taken on a continuous basis. However, to be considered for funding in Fiscal Year 2019, entities and landowners must apply by April 19. Application packets submitted to NRCS Idaho field offices will be forwarded to the NRCS Idaho State Office for review and ranking.
The 2018 Farm Bill contains new provisions and amends some existing provisions for ACEP. In general, provisions that are entirely new will be implemented in 2020 following publication of a new regulation. Existing provisions amended by the 2018 Farm Bill will, for Fiscal Year 2019 enrollments only, continue to be implemented in accordance with all applicable existing regulations in existence prior to the date of enactment of the 2018 Farm Bill, to the extent those regulations are consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill.
ACEP enrollments that were available under the 2014 Farm Bill remain available under the 2018 Farm Bill and are available for new enrollments in FY 2019 as follows:
• ACEP-WRE: Wetland reserve easements that are perpetual, 30-years, or maximum duration under state law, or 30-year contracts on acreage owned by Indian Tribes.
• ACEP-ALE: Agricultural Land Easements that are perpetual or maximum duration allowed under state law, including Buy-Sell-Protect transactions. Please Note: Buy-Protect-Sell will not be available in FY 2019. It will be available in FY 2020.
To learn more, please visit your local NRCS Idaho field office, or contact Wade Brown, easement coordinator, at Wade.Brown@id.usda.gov or 208-685-6987.
