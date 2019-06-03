BOISE — State noxious weed officials are warning Idahoans to be on the lookout for poison hemlock, a dangerous noxious weed that has been documented as being fatal to humans and all classes of livestock, that is now in full growth around the state.
Typically, poison hemlock grows in riparian areas, stream banks, canals and ditch banks, ponds and pastures. It is a biennial plant meaning it grows for two-years.
During the second year it flowers, seeds and then dies. Video, pictures and information about Poison Hemlock and what to do to control and eradicate it are also available at the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign’s website at: www.idahoweedawareness.org.
“This dangerous noxious weed presents an issue of public and animal safety. Poison hemlock has been proven to be deadly to both animals and humans. It is so toxic that horses and cows literally can die within hours after eating this poisonous plant,” said Roger Batt, statewide coordinator for the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign.
Poison hemlock grows 3-8 feet tall with a smooth green stem, usually spotted or streaked with red or purple spots. The leaves are finely divided and lacy, resembling a “carrot-like” leaf. The weed has flowers that are small, white and clustered and resemble the spokes of an umbrella. The poison hemlock root is fleshy and white. When crushed, Poison Hemlock’s leaves and roots emit a rank, unpleasant odor often compared to that of a mouse or parsnip.
Though highly toxic, poison hemlock is very easy to control and eradicate with hand pulling and the use of herbicide treatments. Always wear rubber gloves and protective clothing/gear when pulling this weed and place the plant into a plastic bag and dispose of it into a trash receptacle.
