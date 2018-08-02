SPOKANE, Wash. — Northwest Farm Credit Services awarded 84 students from its five-state territory a total of $168,000 in scholarships. Five students from south-central Idaho were among 17 winners from Idaho to each receive $2,000 college scholarships.
The local recipients are:
Hank DeVries, son of Greg and Julie DeVries of Buhl, California Polytechnic State University;
Mandi Roe (graduate scholarship), daughter of Deac Peterson and Teresa Anderson of Fairfield, Montana State University;
Cami Reali, daughter of Scott Reali and Deborah Stoner of Hagerman, College of Southern Idaho;
Christina Peters, daughter of Thomas and Julia Peters of Jerome, Utah State University; and
Kamree Williams, daughter of Klade and Melissa Williams of Rupert, Brigham Young University Hawaii.
The Northwest FCS land grant university scholarship supports undergraduate students pursuing a degree in agricultural business or related field of study, by providing two $2,000 scholarships at each of the land grant universities in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
The minority scholarship supports academic achievement and the advancement of diversity by awarding $2,000 scholarships to students pursuing degrees in agriculture/finance/business in the Northwest.
Two $2,000 graduate scholarships are awarded to graduate school students enrolled in graduate-level courses that impact the rural community, and any career field or major is eligible.
Undergraduate scholarships are awarded to sons and daughters of Northwest FCS employees and customers and their employees who are graduating high school students or current college students attending classes in the fall of 2018; any career field or major is eligible.
Northwest FCS is an $11 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
