North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star award for patient experience

GOODING — North Canyon Medical Center received a five star award for patient experience by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The hospital was one of 266 across the nation to receive five stars.

The agency rated 3,478 hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores that were collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.

Based on the ratings, 85 hospitals received one star, 528 received two stars, 1,479 three stars, 1,120 four stars.

Only six hospitals in Idaho received five stars and North Canyon was the only hospital in Southern Idaho to receive the rating.

Hospital Spokeswoman Shellie Amundson said in an email to the Times-News that the hospital has received five star ratings for three years running in overall quality but the patient experience is a new category.

