Nonprofit organization seeks families to host exchange students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with your community high school, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 for the next academic year. Students from all over the world – places like Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Ukraine, to name a few – have already received scholarships to study in the USA; all they need now is you!

Loving and caring host families are the cornerstone of the program and vital to its mission of bridging the gap between people, cultures, and nations. Organizers say the exchange program furthers a global commitment to increasing international peace and understanding.

ASSE is designated and supervised by the U.S. Department of State. Preparations are underway for the 2020-21 program year and the arrival of our new future leaders this Autumn. ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture — food, sports, shopping, and more. They also love to share their own culture with their host families – who welcome them not as a guests, but as family members – giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.