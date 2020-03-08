Nonprofit appoints 2 to board of directors

The nonprofit organization Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho has appointed Sumi Sankaran-Deal and Danika Severe to its board of directors. the new board members are longtime supporters of youth development programs and currently serve on several other nonprofits and they have a history of philanthropy and volunteerism.

Severe is a southern Idaho native, employed by St. Luke’s Health System as the Director Patient Safety. She is an advocate and supporter of community programs focusing on youth development and health / wellness. One of her goasl as a director for Girls on the Run is to expand the program to the Magic Valley.

Sankaran-Deal lives in the Wood River Valley with her husband, son, and yellow lab and works at POWER Engineers as a training manager. She has been involved with learning her entire career and is an avid supporter of programs that teach young people skills to enrich their lives. Sankaran-Deal is grateful for this opportunity to work within her community.

They join directors Vicki Foster, Rachel Wolfe, Hether Holter, Amber Larna, Paris Nicholson, Lindsey Larrivee, Araceli Monjaras and junior board members Zoe Simon, Daisy Buxton and Karen Ramirez. Foster continues in the role of board chair, Wolfe as vice-chair, Holter as treasurer and Larna as secretary.