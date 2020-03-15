Nominate your 'health hero' for regional award

Does your doctor go the extra mile to make sure you and your family are healthy? Has your school nurse worked tirelessly to prevent and control outbreaks in your children’s classrooms? Is there a local organization that you see making a real health difference in the community? South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) wants to know about it, and is accepting nominations for “Health Heroes 2020.”
“This award is a chance for us to honor the people and organizations who work tirelessly to make our communities healthier,” said Pam Jones, SCPHD Health Board member and chairwoman of the Health Heroes Committee. “A healthy community starts with the residents. We want to make sure the people who go above and beyond are recognized for their care, dedication, and hard work.”
SCPHD awards four nomination categories: youth, adult volunteer, adult professional and organization and accepts nominations for residents in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties. The following are eligible for nomination in each category:
Youth: A volunteer, 18 years old or younger, who has made a big impact on the health of their community. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.
Adult Volunteer: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who is volunteering outside of their profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative, or organization and their efforts have helped their community become healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.
Adult Professional: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in their job or hobby to help make their community healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.
Organization: A group of people (youth or adult) who have made a big impact on their community health over the last year. Please limit entries in this category to groups of two or more residents.
You can see previous winners on our website at http://phd5.idaho.gov/health-heroes. Find nomination forms on our website or at an SCPHD office.
Nominations are due by April 1, 2020. All mailed nominations must be postmarked by April 1, 2020. Health Hero award winners will be honored on May 20, 2020 at the Board of Health meeting.
In the nomination form please include a description explaining why the nominee deserves the Health Heroes Award and how they have impacted their community. Examples of qualifying activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
• Promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches, and places of work
• Programs/activities to reduce suicides
• Promoting physical activity or other activities that help reduce obesity
• Help preparing a community for a disaster
• Efforts to decrease workplace injuries
• Promoting policies that led to healthy outcomes
Employees of South Central Public Health District are not eligible to receive a Health Hero award. If you would like to recognize them please feel free to call one of our offices, or leave us a message on Facebook.