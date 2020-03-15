Nominate your 'health hero' for regional award

Does your doctor go the extra mile to make sure you and your family are healthy? Has your school nurse worked tirelessly to prevent and control outbreaks in your children’s classrooms? Is there a local organization that you see making a real health difference in the community? South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) wants to know about it, and is accepting nominations for “Health Heroes 2020.”

“This award is a chance for us to honor the people and organizations who work tirelessly to make our communities healthier,” said Pam Jones, SCPHD Health Board member and chairwoman of the Health Heroes Committee. “A healthy community starts with the residents. We want to make sure the people who go above and beyond are recognized for their care, dedication, and hard work.”

SCPHD awards four nomination categories: youth, adult volunteer, adult professional and organization and accepts nominations for residents in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties. The following are eligible for nomination in each category:

Youth: A volunteer, 18 years old or younger, who has made a big impact on the health of their community. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.