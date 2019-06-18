{{featured_button_text}}
Clinic

Members of the North Canyon Medical Center orthopedic staff gathered with Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce ambassadors for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new orthopedic and sports medicine clinic at 2167 Village Park Ave., Suite 200, Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS — Patients have a new clinic in town for orthopedic and sports medicine services.

Gooding's North Canyon Medical Center held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for its new Twin Falls location at 2167 Village Park Ave., Suite 200. In addition to touring the clinic, those in attendance had an opportunity to meet orthopedic surgeon Toby Anderton and to enjoy a lunch of tacos and ice cream.

The Gooding medical center is an 18-bed critical access hospital, locally controlled by a board of directors.

The Twin Falls clinic, which features on-site X-rays, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"We find it really interesting that we're getting a lot of walk-in patients," the medical center's spokeswoman Shellie Amundson said. "We love it."

