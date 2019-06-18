TWIN FALLS — Patients have a new clinic in town for orthopedic and sports medicine services.
Gooding's North Canyon Medical Center held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for its new Twin Falls location at 2167 Village Park Ave., Suite 200. In addition to touring the clinic, those in attendance had an opportunity to meet orthopedic surgeon Toby Anderton and to enjoy a lunch of tacos and ice cream.
The Gooding medical center is an 18-bed critical access hospital, locally controlled by a board of directors.
The Twin Falls clinic, which features on-site X-rays, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We find it really interesting that we're getting a lot of walk-in patients," the medical center's spokeswoman Shellie Amundson said. "We love it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.