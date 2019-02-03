Try 1 month for 99¢
hanktamm

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital is extremely pleased to announce the addition of our new Ancillary Service, the Respiratory Outpatient Clinic (ROC). This service will provide support for infants (newborns to 18 months) with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or bronchiolitis.

The ROC gives parents or caregivers the opportunity to bring children with RSV or bronchiolitis to the hospital with a doctor’s prescription for respiratory support.

“This service is a great benefit to our community because it helps those infants with RSV/bronchiolitis to maintain a clear airway and hopefully avoid an emergency room visit or hospitalization. It helps them eat and sleep better which is very important for a quick recovery. It truly helps the babies,” said Stuart Young, respiratory manager.

