{{featured_button_text}}
Habitat for Humanity

Jonathan Nagel holds his son Jonathan Jr. Nagel, 2, during a house dedication to his family by Habitat for Humanity Wednesday afternoon in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Recycling took on a new meaning Wednesday afternoon in a Twin Falls neighborhood.

The Nagel family was welcomed to their new home by local Habitat for Humanity of Magic Valley board members and staff, but it wasn’t a typical Habitat home.

The residence on Benjamin Street was “recycled” as Habitat executive director Linda Fleming put it. Acquired through funds provided by the Neighborhood Stabilization Program after the housing crisis in 2008, the building was renovated, rather than being built from the ground up.

Another Habitat partner family had lived in the home since 2010, but with their children grown, they moved and sold the house back to the local Habitat office.

Fleming proudly announced during the home dedication ceremony that not much had to be done to the home for the Nagel family, other than a simple cleaning and interior painting.

The Nagels are grateful for the three bedroom, two bath home. Jonathan Nagel thanked those present for the dedication, while his wife, Virginia, and their three children, Malaky, 11, Rosalinda, 9, and Jonathan Jr., 2, listened.

Three years ago, the Nagels lost the home where they were living in when their landlord decided to sell it, Nagel said. They moved in with family members and eventually were able to rent an apartment.

Becoming a partner family with Habitat for Humanity proved to be a blessing for the Nagels.

Habitat for Humanity

Virginia Nagel, center, embraces her mother Ginger Valdez while holding her son Jonathan Jr. Nagel, 2, during a Habitat for Humanity dedication Wednesday afternoon in Twin Falls. Nagel will be moving into the home with her husband and three children.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Nagels’ good fortune continued, when Lin Gowan, a Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and owner of Apricot Home, presented a $100 gift card to the family.

Lynette Walker of Stotz Equipment surprised the Nagels with a new Honda lawnmower.

The Rev. Buddy Gharring, a Habitat board member and pastor of Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, offered a formal blessing for the Nagels and their new home.

Habitat for Humanity

Cake is served during a Habitat for Humanity dedication Wednesday afternoon,  in Twin Falls. The Nagel family received the home.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

“Housing is important,” Gharring said. “People are important, and celebrating events like this is important.”

In addition to expressing his gratitude to the assembled crowd, Jonathan Nagel is eager to give back in honor of the blessings received. “That’s what being a partner family is about,” he said, adding, “If you ever need our help, you know where we live.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments