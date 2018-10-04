RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service Office has new office hours. The office, at 625 Fremont Ave. in Rupert, is now open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and serves veterans and their families. Appointments for regular hours as well as for other times may be made by calling 208-678-3599. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments