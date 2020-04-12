New members join the American Angus Association
0 comments

New members join the American Angus Association

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — Bryan Lively of Buhl is a new member of the American Angus Association, and Boeden Nelson of Buhl is a new junior member.

Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.​

The Angus association is the largest beef breed association in the world and has more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, said the association in a news release. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus. ​​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News