New members join the American Angus Association

BUHL — Bryan Lively of Buhl is a new member of the American Angus Association, and Boeden Nelson of Buhl is a new junior member.
Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The Angus association is the largest beef breed association in the world and has more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, said the association in a news release. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
