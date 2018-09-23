Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FILER — Kari and Jilberto Garcia, of Filer are new members of the American Angus Association.

The association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world, the group said in a statement. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 18 million registered Angus. The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.

