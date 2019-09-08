KIMBERLY — New items at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. West, include:
ADULT FICTION
“Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter
“A Dangerous Man” by Robert Crais
“Things You Save in a Fire” by Katherine Center
“Dragonfly” by Leila Meacham
“The Birthday Girl” by Melissa de la Cruz.
“The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs
“Searching for Sylvie Lee” by Jean Kwok
“The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristin Harmel
“Someone We Know” by Shari Lapena
“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware
“Smoke Screen” by Iris Johansen
“The Yankee Widow” by Linda Lael Miller
“The Bitterroots” by C. J. Box
“S’more Trouble” by Jan Fields
“Triple Layer Treachery” by Virginia Smith
“Mr. Monk in Outer Space” and Mr. Monk Goes to Germany” by Lee Goldberg
“Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber
“The Inn” by James Patterson
“One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
“The New Girl” by Daniel Silva
CHRISTIAN FICTION
“The Killing Tide” by Dani Pettrey
“Fire Storm” by Nancy Mehl
“Fit to be Tied” by Debby Mayne
“A Song of Joy” by Lauraine Snelling
“Vow of Justice” by Lynette Eason”
“Deadly Intentions” by Lisa Harris
“Word Gets Around” by Lisa Wingate
“Veils and Vengeance” by Rachelle J. Christensen
LDS FICTION
“Six Days to Live” by Kenneth M. Page
“Proximity” by Traci Hunter Abramson
ADULT NON-FICTION
“Puppy Perfect” by Sarah Hodgson
“The Faith of Mike Pence” by Leslie Montgomery
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
“The Lost” by Natasha Preston
“Courting Darkness” by Robin LaFevers
JUVENILE FICTION
“Sink or Swim” by Judy Katschke
“Lucy on the Loose” by Ilene Cooper
“The Curse of the Incredible Priceless Corncob” by John Erickson
“Fast Break” by Derek Jeter
“Two Peas in a Pod” by Sarah Mlynowski
“Theodore Boone : The Accomplice” by John Grisham
“Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf” by Aaron Blabey
“Dog’s Best Friend” by James Patterson
ELEMENTARY FICTION
“Way out West Lives a Coyote Named Frank” by Jillian Lund
“The Marshmallow Incident” by Judi Barrett
“The Berenstain Bears Play Football!” by Mike Berenstain
“Pete the Cat and the Cool Caterpillar” by James Dean
“Pinkalicious at the Fair” by Victoria Kann
JUVENILE & ELEMENTARY NON-FICTION
“Who Was Jim Henson? by Joan Holub
“What Were the Twin Towers? by Jim O’Connor
“Mountain Bikes” by Kenny Abdo
DVDs
“Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”
“The Score”
“My Way”
“Phone Booth”
“Restless”
“Sunrise in Heaven”
“Taking Lives”
“The Beach House”
“Mirror, Mirror”
“12 Monkeys”
“The LEGO Movie 2”
“Jungle Shuffle”
“Curious George Robot Monkey & More Great Gadgets!”
Blu-ray
“The Lake House”
“The Martian”
CDs
“The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda
“One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
