Recent materials at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison Street West:
ADULT FICTION
“The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts
“Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes” by Ace Atkins
“Criss Cross” by James Patterson
“Warrior of the AltaII” by Robert Jordan
“Agent Running in the Field” by John Le Carre
“Spy” by Danielle Steel
“A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci
“The Confession Club” by Elizabeth Berg
“Mrs. Every-thing” by Jennifer Weiner
“To the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey
“Rebel Belle” by Rachel Hawkins
“A Game of Ghosts” by John Connolly
“Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner
“These Things Hidden” by Heather Gudenkauf
“Cooper’s Charm” by Lori Foster
CHRISTIAN FICTION
“When Silence Sings” by Sarah Joudin Thomas
“A Pursuit of Home” by Kristi Ann Hunter
“Castle on the Rise” by Kristy Cambron
“Protecting Tanner Hollow” by Lynette Eason
“Chasing Dreams” by Deborah Raney
“Strands of Truth” by Colleen Coble
“Memories of Glass” by Melanie Dobson
“The Bridge of Belle Island” by Julie Klassen
“A Cross to Kill” by Andrew Huff
“Stars of Alabama” by Sean Dietrich
LDS FICTION
“The Search” by Clair Poulson
“Charlotte’s Promise” by Jennifer Moore
ADULT NON-FICTION
“Geography Underfoot in Southern Idaho” by Shawn Willsey
“Playing Chess Step by Step” by Gary Lane
JUVENILE FICTION
“Legacy” by Shannon Messenger
“The Poison Jungle” by Tui T. Sutherland
“The Land of Stories: The Ultimate Book Huigger’s Guide” by Chris Colfer
“Ali Cross” by James Patterson
You have free articles remaining.
“Warrior Beautiful” by Wendy Knight
“Dog Man and the Cat Kid” and “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties” by Dav Pilkey
“Emily Winsnap and the Castle in the Mist” and “Emily Winsnap and the Siren’s Secret” by Liz Kessler
ELEMENTARY FICTION
“Fancy Nancy: Nancy and the Nice List
“Peppa Pig and the Day at Snowy Mountain” by Candlewick Press, publisher
“The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith
“Biscuit’s Snow Day Race” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli
“The Snow Rocket” by Derek Anderson
“Waiting for Winter” by Sebastian Meschenmoser
“Copy Me, Copycub” by Richard Edwards
“Footprints in the Snow” by Mei Matsuoka
“The Biggest, Best Snowman” by Margery Cuyler
“Winnie in Winter” by Korky Paul
JUVENILE & ELEMENTARY NON-FICTION
“Cats” by Anna Milbourne
“Farm Animals” by Katie Daynes
“Who Was King Tut?” by Roberta Edwards
“Who Was P. T. Barnum?” by Kirsten Anderson
YA Fiction
“Girls of Paper and Fire” and “Girls of Storm and Shadow” by Natasha Ngan
“Starsight” by Brandon Sanderson
DVDs
“The Book of Roses”
“Wayne’s World” and Wayne’s World 2”
“Ghost Riders”
“Super Dad”
“Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland”
“Shanghai Noon”
“Crouching Tigers, Hidden Dragons”
“RoboCop”
“On Wings of Eagles”
“The Kitchen”
“Student Exchange”
“The Secret of Nimh”
“Scooby-Doo!: Return to Zombie Island”
CDs
“A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci
“The Guardians” by John Grisham
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.