KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library has these new items:
ADULT FICTION
“The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson
“The Big Kahuns” by Janet Evanovich
“Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel
“Redemption” by David Baldacci
“Dark Tribute” by Iris Johansen
“The Road Home” by Richard Paul Evans
“The Story of Arthur Truluv
”The Cookie Crumbles” and “Bittersweet Demise” by Annie
“The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake
“To Die but Once” by Jacqueline Winspear
“Snowblind” by Ragnar Jonasson
“Second Chance Summer” by Jill Shalvis
“The Perfect Stranger” by Megan Miranda
“Cat Cross Their Graves” and “Cat Breaking Free” by Shirley Rousseau Murphy
CHRISTIAN FICTION
“How the Light Gets In” by Jolina Petersheim
“Glory Road” by Lauren K. Denton
“Under a Cloudless Sky” by Chris Fabry
“The Lost Castle” by Kristy Cambron
“Knox” by Susan May Warren
“Kill shot” by Susan Sleeman
“Convergence” by Ginny L. Yttrup
“The Tinderbox” by Beverly Lewis
“Miss Serena’s Secret” by Carolyn Miller
“The Memory House” by Rachel Hauck
“How Sweet the Sound” by Amy K. Sorrells
LDS FICTION
ADULT NON-FICTION
“The Pioneers” by David McCullough
“The Code Red Revolution” by Cristy Nickel
“The Insider’s Guide to Metastatic Breast Cancer” by Anne Loeser
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
“The Wicked King” by Holy Black
“The Nightmare Charade” and “The Nightmare Dilemma” by Mindee Arnett
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Eye of the Earthquake Dragon” by Tracey West
“Hug a Tree, Geronimo” by Geronimo Stilton
“Ending: The First” by Katherine Applegate
“The Bad Guys," “The Bad Guys in the Furball Strikes Back” and “The Bad Guys in Attack of the Zittens” by Aaron Blabey
“Butterfly Battle” by Nancy White
“Unstoppable: Breakaway” by Jeff Hirsch
“Unstoppable Nowhere to Run” by Jude Watson
ELEMENTARY FICTION
“Biscuit Loves the Park” by Alyssa Capucilli
“Exploring the Great Outdoors” by Mercer Mayer
“Arthur’s Jelly Beans” by Marc Brown
“Five Green and Speckled Frogs” illustrated by Constanza Basaluzzo
“Summer Wonders” by Bob Raczka
“Belinda and the Glass Slipper” by Amy Young
“Cindy Moo” by Lori Mortensen
“Ready for Anything!” by Keiko Kasza
“McDuff Comes Home” by Rosemary Wells & Susan Jeffers
JUVENILE & ELEMENTARY NON-FICTION
“What is a Reptile?” by Bobbie Kalman
“Kids’ Science Book” by Robert Hirschfeld & Nancy White
“Puppy Primer” by Brenda Scidmore & Patricia B. MConnell, Ph.D.
“Who Was Nikola Teslar? By Jim Gigliotti
“Motorcross” by Kenny Abdo
BLU-RAY
“The Croods”
“The Light between Oceans”
“St. Vincent”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
DVDs
“Bones”
“Deep Blue Sea 2”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
“Forest Gump”
“Laurel Canyon”
“Polish Wedding”
“Private Number”
“Singing in the Rain
“Suffregette”
“The Croods”
“The Good Thief”
“The Last of the Mohicans”
“The Piano”
“What They Had”
“Wings of Desire”
“The Superman Super Villians: Metallo”
“Fancy Nancy”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.