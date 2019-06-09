BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia has announced health-related self enrichment courses:
Nature’s Healing Embrace presents W.I.N. (Women In Nature)
Saturday, June 22 or June 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Instructor: Sandra Bosteder
Fee: $100 per session
Women, rediscover your natural power by connecting with Nature’s Power. Activities will include, Forest and Nature Therapy, The Art of Nature Journaling, Rediscovering Your “Wild”, Beginning Rock Climbing. Costs: $100.00 each day. We will be traveling to another location so be prepared to provide your own transportation. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
Power Yoga
Fridays, June 14-July 26, 8-9 a.m.
MC Center A22
Instructor: Shalimar Summers
Fee: $40, Ages 16+
Power yoga incorporates the athleticism of Ashtanga, including lots of vinyasas (series of poses done in sequence) but gives each teacher the flexibility to teach any poses in any order, making every class different. Emphasis will be on strength and flexibility. Each class will start with a warm up, Sun Salutation A, Sun Salutation B, specific poses for the week, a breathing technic combined with a specific stress intention to help manage stress in our daily lives. Please bring a water bottle, yoga mat, (or a mat may be provided by the college) and dress comfortably. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
