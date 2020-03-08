Nesbit takes over Ark Animal Hospital
Nesbit takes over Ark Animal Hospital

Dr. Jordan Nesbit D.V.M. has taken over Ark Animal Hospital in Heyburn after Dr. Bill Fulcher recently retired. Dr. Nesbit grew up in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School in 2009. He then attended/graduated from Boise State University and Washington State University. He moved back to the Mini-Cassia area in 2018 and immediately started at Ark Animal Hospital working with Dr. Fulcher.

He is married to Kathryn, who also grew up in the Mini-Cassia area and family owns Hauns Hardware in Paul. They have a 3-year-old son, Lawson.

Dr. Nesbit enjoys golfing in his free time.

