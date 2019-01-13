Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Quilts of Valor invites all to join the group for the National Quilts of Valor Sew Day on Feb. 2. Quilts of Valor are quilts the group makes and awards to active duty and veterans who have been touched by war.

Come and participate in a fun sew day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Twin Falls American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom St. Bring your sewing machine, scissors and thread. Quilt kits will be available and lunch will be provided.

The National Quilts of Valor Foundation will be drawing for door prizes throughout the day. Registration is needed in advance for those planning to attend the sew day so you will be eligible for prizes.

If you would like to attend or have any questions, call Naomi at 208-423-5758.

