TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Quilts of Valor will host a National Quilts of Valor Sew Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Twin Falls American Legion Post home, 447 Seastrom St.

The group invites all those interested to come and help make quilts for active duty members and veterans who have been touched by war.

Participants can make a quilt, sew blocks together, iron, or help in other ways. Quilt kits will be available or you can bring a pattern and fabric. Bring your sewing machine and accessories. Cutting boards and rotary cutters will be provided.

Drawings will be held throughout the day for door prizes. Lunch will also be provided.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required before Jan. 25. To register or for information, call Naomi at 208-423-5758.

