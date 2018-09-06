TWIN FALLS — The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
The group will review the latest legislation affecting federal employees and retirees. Come and bring your friends who are federal employees to learn about new changes that affect benefits.
Information: 208-732-0360.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.