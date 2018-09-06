Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The group will review the latest legislation affecting federal employees and retirees. Come and bring your friends who are federal employees to learn about new changes that affect benefits.

Information: 208-732-0360.

