MV Symphony announces scholarship winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Magic Valley Symphony provides scholarships to assist musicians in their music education. The scholarships are intended to help talented students attend music camps, colleges, universities or conservatories to further cultivate their musical talents. Awards are based on musicianship and financial need.

This year’s winners are:

Kate Hansen, overall winner, attending CSI and studying voice and cello.

Jordan Wiersema, percussionist, attending CSI.

Julianna Schneider, attending CSI and studying viola.

Hunter Barlow, flutist, will use the funds for music and lessons.

Andrew Coleman, attending CSI and studying piano.

Erik Birch, cellist, will attend BYU-I.

Brayden Norwood, attending CSI, plays bass trombone.

Eligibility

High school through advanced university degree students are eligible for the scholarships. A higher priority is given to those applicants who:

Have played with the Magic Valley Symphony within the previous four years;

Are pursuing a degree or career in music;

Demonstrate outstanding proficiency on an orchestral instrument; and/or,

Are children of current Symphony members or involved with the MVS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0