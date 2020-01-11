BOISE — In September 2019, the Idaho Lottery, along with the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), implemented the Bucks for Books initiative to benefit elementary school libraries throughout Idaho. The Lottery's VIP members were invited to donate their points to the program, with 200 points equaling one new library book. Thanks to the generosity of the Idaho Lottery's VIP members, the Idaho Lottery's goal was reached in one day.
The Idaho Lottery provided $30,000 in funding to 12 elementary schools, including Harrison Elementary School, in Twin Falls; and Shoshone Elementary, in Shoshone.
The funds were awarded through a grant application process, in amounts of between $1,000 and $3,000. In December 2019, the Idaho Lottery and the ICfL presented the 12 school libraries with the funds and a big box of new books, which were purchased with money raised by the Lottery at bookfairs held at Barnes & Noble.
You have free articles remaining.
"We have been extremely fortunate to partner with the Idaho Lottery to provide grants to elementary schools for the improvement of their book collections," said Jeannie Standal, school library consultant for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. "The grants are used exclusively for books, which so many of our schools have little or no budget to fund. In Idaho, 28 percent of elementary school libraries have an annual book budget of $100 or less, so the funds from the Idaho Lottery are an amazing gift that will help young students through the Gem State."
The Idaho Lottery plans to run the Bucks for Books program again in September 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.