Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Carolyn White has received the 2018 Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in arts administration. She will be honored at a ceremony Nov. 8 at the Idaho State Capitol.

White was born and raised in Twin Falls. She received her Master of Fine Arts in Theatre from Arizona State University. She returned to Twin Falls upon her retirement from Warner Bros. Studios after 26 years as the director of operations for the facilities division. While she was at Warner Bros. Studios, she also served on the board of directors for 12 years for The First Entertainment Credit Union. White has been with the Magic Valley Arts Council since August of 2005 and the executive director since 2013. In 2015, White was selected as one of the Most Influential People in the Magic Valley in the Arts by the Times-News. White’s special interests include working with local playwrights from inception through production. (Productions include Nisei, Lady Bluebeard, Tears for llorona), children’s programing, and educational opportunities through the Brown Bag Lecture Series and the Indie Lens Documentary Films series as well as promoting public art in the community.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments