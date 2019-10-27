OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council will present "Forever Plaid" in November. It has been 31 years ago since the production graced the Howells Opera House stage. It was one of the most successful OVAC fall productions.
OVAC is excited to revisit this musical comedy with directors Robyn Fehlman (original director) and Wendell Wells (former Sparky). Rachel Dillon is back as pianist and musical director.
High school pals Sparky, Jinx, Smudge, and Francis -- the “Plaids” -- are a talented “guy group” -- just four nice young men who love singing harmony. They practice in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, play proms and department stores, and dream about success.
When the Plaids are killed in a car accident on the way to their first big gig -- at the Airport Hilton Cocktail Bar, on February 9, 1964 -- the young men linger in limbo, as unresolved as their final chord, until the conjunction of various “astro-technical” phenomena allows them to return to Earth, perform their final concert, and hopefully win a place in heaven -- and the deluxe plaid dinner jackets of their dreams. Will they overcome asthma, ulcers, nerves, and forgotten lyrics? Will they find the perfect chord?
You have free articles remaining.
With a warm and clever book by Stuart Ross, Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous, and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and features harmonically spectacular orchestrations of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons,” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing”.
Oakley Valley Arts Council production of FOREVER PLAID will be presented on the Howells Opera House stage in Oakley at 7 p.m. on November 7, 8, 11,12, 14, 15, and 16. There will be a matinee only performance at 2 p.m. on November 9. Ticket reservations are available by calling (208) 677-ARTS/2787 (Monday-Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Tickets are $10 and are on sale now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.