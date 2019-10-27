BUHL — A “Music of Our I-Land” fundraiser show will be held Friday and Saturday at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St., Buhl. Dinner will start at 6:15 p.m. followed by a show with music and more.
Tickets are $15 per person and available at the senior center or by calling 208-543-4577; Hair ‘n Things, 208-543-6030; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449.
Proceeds will benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship fund and the West End Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Donations of nonperishable items will be accepted at the event for the Buhl Food Pantry to help those in need in the community, and also Toys for Tots’ toys for children in Magic Valley.
