IDAHO FALLS – The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, as part of its ongoing expansion, is developing an exhibit called “The Way Out West.”

The museum is reaching out into communities in Eastern Idaho with a call for interesting personal stories and experiences that say something about life here. Museum of Idaho officials hopes it gets many submissions so they can reflect life in Magic Valley.

People can submit stories by Sept. 30 at www.museumofidaho.org/stories

