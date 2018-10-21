Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — The 2019 Mrs. Idaho America pageant chose Heidi Poole, Mrs. Lake Coeur d’Alene, as Mrs. Idaho America 2019. She won an expense-paid trip to the national competition and a prize package worth over $10,000.

Estrellita Strickler, Mrs. Twin Falls, won the Spirit of Pageantry award at the event.

The Mrs. Idaho America Pageant will award local titles and the opportunity to represent your town/community at the 2020 Mrs. Idaho America pageant beginning Jan. 1, 2019. Only the first 40 qualified applicants will be accepted.

To apply, go to mrsidahopageant.com and click on Apply Now. For more information, call 208-859-3809 or 208-870-3722 or email mrsidahoteam@yahoo.com.

