BUHL — The Southern Idaho Mountain Bluebird Association will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the home of Ray and Sherry Hoem, 3972 N. 1400 E., Buhl.
Having fledged over 350 nestlings in 2018, the group looks forward to the return of the Mountain Blues and a year of recording eggs laid, chicks hatched and nestlings fledged.
If you would like to build authentic bluebird nesting boxes, protect the blues from predator birds or monitor a trail for the season, you are invited to enjoy this exciting outdoor experience. The Mountain Bluebird only nests above 5,000 feet. If you wish to encourage the increase of the Mountain Bluebirds, attend this meeting and learn where your help is needed. For more information, call 208-420-1191.
