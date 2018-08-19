TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Mountain Bluebird Association will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Idaho Joe’s, 598 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls.
Anyone interested in supporting the mountain bluebird is invited to this free meeting.
Many of the bluebird nesting boxes have fledged their last brood of the 2018 season and birders are encouraged to share their experiences.
The Bluebird Convention will be Sept. 14-15 in Kalispell, Mont., and all interested birders are welcome to attend. Register at 406-755-6100.
Information: 208-420-1191.
