Montana State University announces spring honor rolls
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University announced its undergraduate honor rolls for the 2020 spring semester.

Students must earn a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either the president's list with a 4.0 grade point average or the dean's list with a 3.5 GPA or higher.​

The following Magic Valley students are included on the honor rolls.

President's list

Bellevue: Nicole Shardlow and Nathan Stouffer

Hailey: Kevin Browder, Tayte Kelly and Evan Telford

Ketchum: Addison Rafford

Dean's list

Filer: Silas Almgren, Landon Biedenbach and Shelby Wiggs

Hailey: Micah Barker, Haley Cutler, Caleb Morgan, Royce Rheinschild and Alexandra Schaffner

Heyburn: Costa Delis

Ketchum: Brody Buchwalter, Katherine Estep, Henry Levy, Sean OConnor and John Swanson

Kimberly: Janessa Kluth

Oakley: Lindsey Pulsipher

Rupert: Cassandra Beene

