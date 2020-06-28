Montana State University announces spring honor rolls

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University announced its undergraduate honor rolls for the 2020 spring semester.
Students must earn a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either the president's list with a 4.0 grade point average or the dean's list with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
The following Magic Valley students are included on the honor rolls.
President's list
Bellevue: Nicole Shardlow and Nathan Stouffer
Hailey: Kevin Browder, Tayte Kelly and Evan Telford
Ketchum: Addison Rafford
Dean's list
Filer: Silas Almgren, Landon Biedenbach and Shelby Wiggs
Hailey: Micah Barker, Haley Cutler, Caleb Morgan, Royce Rheinschild and Alexandra Schaffner
Heyburn: Costa Delis
Ketchum: Brody Buchwalter, Katherine Estep, Henry Levy, Sean OConnor and John Swanson
Kimberly: Janessa Kluth
Oakley: Lindsey Pulsipher
Rupert: Cassandra Beene
