RUPERT — Modern Woodmen of America in Rupert recently helped raise money for the Minidoka County Senior Center with a fundraising event on Sept. 7.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The event included dinner and a raffle. It raised $5,500 which includes a $2,5000 match from Modern Woodmen through the organization's matching fund program. The funds will be used for the Meals on Wheels program. The matching fund program offers Modern Woodmen members the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. For more information, call Jerry Voss at 208-678-3230.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.