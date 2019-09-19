{{featured_button_text}}
Modern Woodmen

Jerry Voss of American Woodmen of America and Janice HArden of the Minidoka County Senior Center.

RUPERT — Modern Woodmen of America in Rupert recently helped raise money for the Minidoka County Senior Center with a fundraising event on Sept. 7.

The event included dinner and a raffle. It raised $5,500 which includes a $2,5000 match from Modern Woodmen through the organization's matching fund program. The funds will be used for the Meals on Wheels program. The matching fund program offers Modern Woodmen members the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. For more information, call Jerry Voss at 208-678-3230.

