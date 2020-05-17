Modern Woodmen groups receive recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Members from two Modern Woodmen of America groups were recently recognized as 2019 Impact Maker Award winners for coordinating an exemplary service event. Chapter 367 in Rogerson was led by activities coordinator Trachelle Fullmer, and youth service club 5228-1 in Hailey was led by leader Kristi Dewsnup.

For the event last December, members purchased wish-list items for 91 residents of Valley House Shelter and wrapped and delivered the presents to the shelter in time for a Christmas celebration.

This is the third year of the Impact Maker Award program for Modern Woodmen, a fraternal financial services organization. There are 15 winners named throughout the country each year. Award winners receive a certificate, a commemorative award, a $250 donation to a charity of the group’s choice and $50 toward a celebratory activity.

"Fraternalism is what makes Modern Woodmen unique," Jill Lain Weaver, Modern Woodmen’s chief fraternal officer, said in a statement. "The members who planned this activity truly take our fraternal mission to heart."​

For more information, contact Pat Harting, regional director, at 208-895-0202 or Patrick.S.Harting@mwarep.org.

